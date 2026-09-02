'When are Iranians rising up?' Trump after strike kills 5

The latest round of US airstrikes on Iranian targets was launched on Tuesday in response to "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said it had hit Iranian air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

Iran has since launched attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Jordan.

Attacks were also reported in Kuwait and Bahrain.