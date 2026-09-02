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Home / News / World News / 'When are Iranians rising up?' Trump after strike kills 5
'When are Iranians rising up?' Trump after strike kills 5
Trump's statement comes amid US-Iran tensions

'When are Iranians rising up?' Trump after strike kills 5

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 02, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the US now has "almost total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iran's economy is "totally collapsing." The statement comes after fresh US strikes killed five people, including a child, at a wedding party in the city of Kuhestak, Sirik, southern Iran. Trump also called on the Iranian people to rise up against their government. "When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?" he asked.

Escalating tensions

Trump dismissed reports he's trying to pursue negotiations 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed reports that he was trying to push Tehran back to negotiations.

"I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement," Trump wrote.

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable," he added.

Military escalation

US airstrikes on Iranian targets

The latest round of US airstrikes on Iranian targets was launched on Tuesday in response to "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said it had hit Iranian air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

Iran has since launched attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Jordan.

Attacks were also reported in Kuwait and Bahrain.

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Ceasefire rejection

Ceasefire with Iran 'isn't worth the paper it's written on'

Trump has rejected the possibility of another ceasefire, saying an agreement with Tehran "isn't worth the paper it's written on." He said Iran had already been given enough chances.

This latest confrontation comes after months of heightened tensions and a previous deal reached in June that quickly broke down, with control of Hormuz emerging as one of the central sticking points.

This week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will immediately reciprocate if the US returns to its June commitments.

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