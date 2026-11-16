US communications system failure triggers no takeoff order grounding flights
US airports just went through a rough three days after a no-takeoff order grounded flights nationwide on Friday.
The culprit? A key communications system failed, leaving thousands stuck and making it clear the country's airport technology needs an upgrade.
As of Sunday evening, more than 55 U.S.-related flights scheduled for Monday had been canceled, way better than Sunday's 1,960, but travel still isn't totally back to normal.
Transportation Secretary seeks $50 billion modernization
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says things should mostly smooth out by Monday, though some delays will linger as airlines get planes and crews back in place.
The glitch caused by faulty work to upgrade air traffic control communication cables disrupted air traffic control across the US sparking debate about outdated aviation infrastructure.
Duffy is now pushing for $50 billion to modernize the system, but Congress still has to figure out how to pay for it.