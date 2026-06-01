US conducts 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian radar, drone command sites 

The United States conducted "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk, Iran , and Qeshm Island. The operation was carried out by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) over the weekend. "The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Military response 'Swiftly destroyed' In its statement, CENTCOM said that "measured and deliberate strikes" were conducted on Saturday and Sunday. The US fighter aircraft responded "swiftly" by destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones. These were assessed as posing "clear threats" to ships transiting regional waters. No American service members were harmed in these strikes, it added.

Continued commitment Tensions between US and Iran escalate CENTCOM reiterated its commitment to protecting US assets and interests in the region amid ongoing tensions during the ceasefire period. On Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have bombed a US air base involved in an attack on southern Iran but did not specify which one. Air defenses in Kuwait, home to a large US base, intercepted missile and drone attacks on Monday as sirens rang across the country, state news agency KUNA reported, without providing further details.

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