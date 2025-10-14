US Congress probes Elon Musk's Starlink over Myanmar scam centers

The United States Congress has launched an investigation into Elon Musk 's Starlink satellite service for its alleged role in providing internet access to Myanmar scam centers. The probe was initiated by the bipartisan US Congress Joint Economic Committee, which has the authority to summon Musk to testify. The inquiry comes after an investigation by AFP purported that Starlink dishes have been spotted on the roofs of these scam centers, despite a crackdown on such operations earlier this year.

Service surge Starlink's rapid rise in Myanmar Starlink, owned by Musk's SpaceX, has quickly become a major internet provider in Myanmar over a three-month period, data from the APNIC Asian regional internet registry showed. This is despite the fact that it is not licensed in the country and wasn't even on the list of internet service providers before February this year. The Asian regional internet registry APNIC data shows Starlink has been at the top every day from July 3 to October 1.

Block request Senator Hassan's letter to Musk Senator Maggie Hassan, the leading Democrat on the US congressional committee, has urged Musk to cut off Starlink service to these scam centers. She wrote a letter to Musk in July asking him 11 questions about Starlink's involvement with these operations but received no reply. According to the US Treasury Department, Americans are among the top targets of fraudsters in Southeast Asia, losing an estimated $10 billion last year, an increase of 66% in 12 months.

Ongoing operations New scam centers emerging despite crackdown Despite a crackdown in February by China, Thailand, and Myanmar on pro-junta militias protecting these scam centers, operations have continued. In a 2023 report, the UN estimated that up to 120,000 people are "forced to carry out online scams" from these centers. Satellite images show new buildings being constructed inside heavily guarded compounds around Myawaddy at a fast pace.