This bill might revoke $100,000 H-1B-visa fee for healthcare workers
What's the story
A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the United States House of Representatives to waive the $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas. The legislation is aimed at foreign healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses. The fee was imposed by the Donald Trump administration last September and has been a burden on hospitals that depend on foreign health providers for staffing.
Legislative support
Bipartisan bill receives support from AMA
The bill was sponsored by Representatives Mike Lawler, Sanford D. Bishop Jr., Maria Elvira Salazar, and Yvette Clarke. The American Medical Association (AMA) has welcomed the legislation, with President Dr. Bobby Mukkamala emphasizing its importance for underserved areas like Flint, Michigan. He said, "If this doesn't get fixed, it leaves places like my hometown and other rural communities without enough physicians to take care of that population."
Economic impact
Legislation crucial for addressing physician shortage
The $100,000 H-1B visa fee has also been a concern for other sectors such as technology and finance. The Trump administration had mandated this fee for firms hiring new skilled international workers on an H-1B visa. The AMA has urged Congress to act quickly on this legislation, given the US is already facing a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.
Nursing crisis
Potential impact on nursing workforce
The H-1B visa fees are also likely to worsen the national shortage of nurses. In 2022, there were 500,000 immigrant nurses in the United States, making up one-sixth of over three million registered nurses in the country. The proposed bill could help address this issue by waiving the application fees for foreign healthcare professionals seeking work in America.