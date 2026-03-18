This bill might revoke $100,000 H-1B-visa fee for healthcare workers

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the United States House of Representatives to waive the $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas. The legislation is aimed at foreign healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses. The fee was imposed by the Donald Trump administration last September and has been a burden on hospitals that depend on foreign health providers for staffing.

Legislative support Bipartisan bill receives support from AMA The bill was sponsored by Representatives Mike Lawler, Sanford D. Bishop Jr., Maria Elvira Salazar, and Yvette Clarke. The American Medical Association (AMA) has welcomed the legislation, with President Dr. Bobby Mukkamala emphasizing its importance for underserved areas like Flint, Michigan. He said, "If this doesn't get fixed, it leaves places like my hometown and other rural communities without enough physicians to take care of that population."

Economic impact Legislation crucial for addressing physician shortage The $100,000 H-1B visa fee has also been a concern for other sectors such as technology and finance. The Trump administration had mandated this fee for firms hiring new skilled international workers on an H-1B visa. The AMA has urged Congress to act quickly on this legislation, given the US is already facing a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.

Advertisement