US court asks State Department for diplomatic service on India
World
A US court has asked the State Department to serve summonses through diplomatic channels on the Government of India in a civil case filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
The case is being handled through diplomatic channels and highlights how international legal battles are now involving some of India's most senior officials.
India labels Gurpatwant Singh Pannun terrorist
Pannun, has been active in the US and Canada, is associated with the Khalistan movement. India has labeled him a terrorist.
He is accused of urging violence against Indian diplomats.