Pannun allowed to serve summons on NSA Doval, ex-RAW chief
What's the story
A United States court has allowed Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to serve summons on India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel through courts in Delhi. The court said, "Plaintiff's motion to serve Doval....Goel through the aforementioned Indian courts is granted on or before November 30." The State Department separately confirmed that it served the summons and complaint against the Government of India to the Indian Embassy in Washington last month.
Lawsuit details
Pannun accuses Indian officials of assassination plot
Pannun's lawsuit, filed in September 2024, accuses Indian officials of a plot to assassinate him in New York in 2023. He seeks damages for the alleged assassination attempt.
The allegations have not been proven in court yet.
The US State Department transmitted the summons and complaint to the Indian Embassy in Washington on October 9 under Section 1608(a)(4) of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA).
Criminal case
Indian national indicted in US
The civil lawsuit stems from the Department of Justice's investigation into Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of conspiring to kill Pannun.
Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US.
The DoJ alleged that Gupta worked with Vikash Yadav, whom it said was affiliated with RAW, at the time.
Gupta pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering related to this plot.
His sentencing is due later this month.
Government response
India denies involvement in assassination attempt
On Yadav, US authorities allege that he provided his co-conspirator Gupta with details about Pannun's home address in New York, his phone number and his day-to-day conduct.
India has denied any involvement in the alleged assassination attempt on Pannun.
The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Vikash, named in the US indictment, is no longer with the Indian government.
A committee was also formed to look into issues raised by Washington regarding this alleged plot.