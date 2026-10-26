US court rules border crossers lack constitutional bond hearing right
A major US court just decided that people detained after crossing the border without permission do not have a constitutional right to a bond hearing (that is the meeting where you ask to be released while your case is pending).
This October 23 ruling, passed by a 10-7 vote, reverses an earlier decision from July in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Basically, the court said current US law lets officials hold certain immigrants without giving them a chance for release.
Fifth Circuit rejects Rodriguez challenge
The case started when Ignacio Sosnava Rodriguez and others argued that being held without a bond hearing violated their rights.
At first, lower courts agreed with them, but now the full Fifth Circuit says otherwise.
This only affects people in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi for now, but it highlights ongoing debates about how much due process immigrants should get.