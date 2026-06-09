US crew rescued after helicopter goes down near Hormuz
What's the story
A United States Army Apache helicopter gunship crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The two crew members onboard were safely rescued, The New York Times reported. However, it remains unclear if the crash was due to Iranian fire, mechanical failure, or another issue. Neither the White House nor the US Central Command has commented on the incident yet.
Rising tensions
Incident occurs amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict
The helicopter crash comes amid rising hostilities in the region between Israel and Iran. Despite a ceasefire announcement, military strikes have continued. The US military has been actively involved in countering Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz using Apaches, MQ-9 Reaper drones, F/A-18s, and F-35 attack planes. This is the first Apache loss since the conflict began on February 28.
Maritime security
Central Command's efforts to ensure safe passage
Central Command has been working to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Last month, Adm. Brad Cooper flew over the waters on the eve of "Project Freedom," a short-lived operation aimed at guiding commercial ships through the strait. The AH-64 Apache gunship is one of the most advanced aircraft in operation and is used for patrolling strategic waterways to deter small-boat attacks and shoot down drones.