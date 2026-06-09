US crew rescued after helicopter goes down near Hormuz

Maritime security

Central Command's efforts to ensure safe passage

Central Command has been working to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Last month, Adm. Brad Cooper flew over the waters on the eve of "Project Freedom," a short-lived operation aimed at guiding commercial ships through the strait. The AH-64 Apache gunship is one of the most advanced aircraft in operation and is used for patrolling strategic waterways to deter small-boat attacks and shoot down drones.