US death-row prisoner survives 2 lethal injections
What's the story
Christa Gail Pike, a 50-year-old woman from Tennessee, convicted of murdering a classmate three decades ago, survived an attempt to execute her by two lethal injections. Pike was convicted of murdering Colleen Slemmer in 1995 when she was just 18 years old. Her lawyers stated late Wednesday that she was moved from the prison in an ambulance and was being treated at a hospital, but that they had not been informed of her condition.
Execution delay
Witnesses reported seeing Pike snoring
Witnesses at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville reported hearing Pike snoring after she was given two doses of the sedative pentobarbital.
Journalists who witnessed the attempted execution reported Pike snoring, exhaling loudly, gasping, and complaining about pain. She also kicked her feet frequently, knocking off sheets laid over her, according to NBC News.
Guv
Remaining scheduled execution paused
After this episode, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he had ordered "a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred" and that the remaining scheduled execution will not take place this year.
"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective," he said.
State
'Followed every step of lawful protocol'
In a statement, the Tennessee Department of Correction had stated that they "followed every step of the State's lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General's Office."
The state's execution protocol specifies that a second set of drug syringes be provided "if the inmate is not deceased" following the first set.
But it does not specify what happens if the person remains alive after the second set.
Case background
What do we know about the case?
Pike and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, were convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Slemmer, their classmate, at a job training facility in 1995.
Shipp, then 17, received life in prison with the possibility of parole while Pike was sentenced to death.
After the murder, Pike was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.
In her clemency appeal, she stated that she had intended to fight Slemmer but killed her in a frantic attack because she couldn't "put the brakes on."
Appeal and opposition
Pike's supporters argue for reconsideration
An appeals court decision halted the lethal injection barely an hour before it was scheduled to begin, but a subsequent Supreme Court decision overruled the stay.
Her execution would have been the state's first of a woman in at least 200 years.
Pike's supporters have argued for a reconsideration of her execution, citing her age, mental illness, and allegations of severe sexual abuse.
They argued the jury never had the opportunity to consider these factors in weighing her moral culpability.