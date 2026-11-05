US Democrats to push bill to end Iran conflict
World
Fresh off their midterm win, US Democrats say they're ready to push for a bill that would pull America out of the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Rep. Ted Lieu shared that, with their new majority set to take effect in January, they're aiming to take on some of President Trump's big policy decisions.
Democrats plan tariff cuts January 2027
Democrats plan to introduce these bills, including one to cut tariffs for consumers, when Congress is back in January 2027.
Lieu put it simply: Rep. Ted Lieu said they will pass a bill to stop the Iran war and reduce tariffs on consumers.
But even with more seats, they admit it won't be easy; Trump could still veto new laws, so big changes might take some time.