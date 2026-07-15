US eases 500% tariff threat against India, China
What's the story
United States lawmakers have introduced a revised version of the Russia sanctions bill. The new proposal, which was first introduced by late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, reduces the previous 500% tariff on Russian energy imports for countries like India and China. If passed, it would give President Donald Trump power to impose tariffs up to 100%.
Economic impact
Bill seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials
The bill seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials and use tariffs to pressure countries into reducing their reliance on Russia for energy.
US legislators believe the penalties will increase pressure on Moscow to end the Ukraine war.
Instead of imposing a 500% tariff, the amended bill reduces the maximum tariff to 100% and applies it primarily to Russia's top five consumers of oil and natural gas.
China and India remain the top importers, along with Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.
Exemptions
Exemptions for countries importing less than 15% of Russia's gas
The updated bill also provides an exemption for countries importing less than 15% of Russia's natural gas exports and taking steps to reduce those imports.
This could potentially exempt Japan, France, Hungary, and Belgium from the tariffs.
The measure also imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet of tankers, financial institutions including the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and major state-owned energy projects like Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 1-3.
Presidential support
President Trump optimistic about bill becoming law
Furthermore, the revised bill includes a clause that permits Trump to waive the sanctions if he deems it in the United States' national interest to do so.
President Trump has expressed optimism about the bill's chances of becoming law. He said, "This is in honor of Lindsey. This was his thing."
Trump also hinted at possibly adding sanctions on Iran and Hezbollah to the bill.
Bipartisan backing
Bipartisan support for revised bill
The revised bill has reportedly received bipartisan support with 26 co-sponsors in the Senate. Senate aides are hopeful about its passage, saying, "We're pretty confident on its path."
The bill was softened after months of negotiations with Trump administration officials.
If passed, it would impose sanctions on countries like Iran that collaborate with the Russian defense industrial base.