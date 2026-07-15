US eases 500% tariff threat against India, China 

The bill seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials and use tariffs to pressure countries into reducing their reliance on Russia for energy.

US legislators believe the penalties will increase pressure on Moscow to end the Ukraine war.

Instead of imposing a 500% tariff, the amended bill reduces the maximum tariff to 100% and applies it primarily to Russia's top five consumers of oil and natural gas.

China and India remain the top importers, along with Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.