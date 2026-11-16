US education groups challenge government $70,000 opt fee on colleges
Big news for international students: more than 35 US education groups, the American Council on Education and 36 other higher education organizations, are challenging a new government proposal to charge colleges $70,000 (initial) and $30,000 for subsequent recommendations just to recommend students for the Optional Practical Training (OPT) work program.
These fees would hit universities every time they support an F-1 student's OPT recommendation.
Universities warn fees hurt international graduates
Universities say these huge fees could make it harder for them to help international graduates land jobs in the US after finishing their degrees.
Smaller colleges might struggle most, possibly limiting opportunities, especially for Indian students for whom OPT is an important consideration, particularly eligible STEM graduates who can use it for up to three years of work experience.
For now, nothing changes as the proposal is under review; current OPT rules still apply.