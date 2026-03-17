US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, drones
What's the story
The United States embassy in Baghdad was attacked early on Tuesday with rockets and at least five drones. The Iraqi security sources described this as the most severe assault since the outbreak of conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran. A witness from Reuters reported seeing three drones heading toward the embassy. The C-RAM air defense system intercepted two of them, while a third drone hit inside the compound, causing fire and smoke to billow.
Communication blackout
Attempts to contact US embassy went unanswered
After the attack, attempts to contact the US embassy through mobile phones went unanswered, Reuters reported. The incident comes after a series of attacks on American interests in Iraq by Iranian-backed militias. These attacks are said to be retaliation for the ongoing conflict that began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on multiple sites and cities, killing its then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Retaliatory actions
Green zone closed
On Monday, the Iran-aligned group Kataib Hezbollah announced the death of its senior commander and spokesperson. The Popular Mobilization Forces also reported that airstrikes killed at least eight of their fighters in al-Qaim, Iraq, near Syria. Iraqi security forces have been deployed across Baghdad and the fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, including the US, embassy has been closed.