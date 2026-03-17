Iraqi security sources described this as the most severe assault

US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, drones

By Chanshimla Varah 11:26 am Mar 17, 202611:26 am

What's the story

The United States embassy in Baghdad was attacked early on Tuesday with rockets and at least five drones. The Iraqi security sources described this as the most severe assault since the outbreak of conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran. A witness from Reuters reported seeing three drones heading toward the embassy. The C-RAM air defense system intercepted two of them, while a third drone hit inside the compound, causing fire and smoke to billow.