'Do not come': US embassy in Kuwait under attack
Black smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the United States embassy in Kuwait City on Monday. Firefighters and ambulances were also seen in the area, a witness told Reuters. While the United States embassy in Kuwait City has not confirmed being hit, it has issued a security alert advising people to stay away from the area. The statement read, "There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy."
Kuwait: There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urges U.S. citizens in Kuwait to shelter in… pic.twitter.com/3da9e7dwZ0— TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 2, 2026
Tehran said it would target US bases in the region
Unverified social media posts also claimed that a fighter jet was downed in Kuwaiti airspace. Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, marking the third day of Iranian retaliation against neighboring Gulf states in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic. Tehran had announced plans to hit US bases in the region after the US and Israel conducted assaults on Iran on Saturday.
One dead, 32 injured in Iran's retaliatory attacks
It has also struck civilian and commercial locations throughout Gulf cities, exacerbating the conflict's impact on key regional aviation and trade centers. The health ministry of Kuwait has confirmed that one person was killed and 32 others injured in the retaliatory attacks by Iran on Sunday. Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait are all home to US military bases.