'Do not come': US embassy in Kuwait under attack

Black smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the United States embassy in Kuwait City on Monday. Firefighters and ambulances were also seen in the area, a witness told Reuters. While the United States embassy in Kuwait City has not confirmed being hit, it has issued a security alert advising people to stay away from the area. The statement read, "There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy."