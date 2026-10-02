US Energy Department's Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy arrested, allegedly aiding Houthis
A US Energy Department employee, Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy, was arrested this week for allegedly trying to help Yemen's Houthi militants, whom the US labels as a terrorist group.
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said Ellaboudy used his specialized expertise to support the Houthis and will face a judge in Richland on Friday.
Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy provided technical assistance
Investigators said Ellaboudy traveled from Washington to Oman, then crossed into Yemen and traveled toward Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis, using an official passport linked to his US Army Corps of Engineers service.
He reportedly lied about the trip being government business and provided technical assistance based on his electrical engineering expertise, including helping test and modify solar generators and communications equipment intended for Yemen.
His supervisor at the Energy Department said they never approved this travel.
If convicted, Ellaboudy could get up to 20 years in prison.