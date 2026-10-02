US Energy Department's Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy arrested, allegedly aiding Houthis

Investigators said Ellaboudy traveled from Washington to Oman, then crossed into Yemen and traveled toward Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis, using an official passport linked to his US Army Corps of Engineers service.

He reportedly lied about the trip being government business and provided technical assistance based on his electrical engineering expertise, including helping test and modify solar generators and communications equipment intended for Yemen.

His supervisor at the Energy Department said they never approved this travel.

If convicted, Ellaboudy could get up to 20 years in prison.