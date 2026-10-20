US extends TPS past Oct 19, 2026 for Ukrainians, Sudanese

Unlike the previous administration, which tried to end TPS for lots of migrants, the current Department of Homeland Security's move keeps protections in place.

Ukrainians have had TPS since Russia invaded in 2022; Sudanese migrants have held it since 1997.

Still, advocates say this is only a short-term fix and are pushing for a real path to residency.

As Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of Hope For Ukraine, puts it, "It's time for US to come up with some normal path to permanent residency for all these people."