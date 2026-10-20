US extends TPS past Oct 19, 2026 for Ukrainians, Sudanese
The US just extended a lifeline to over 100,000 people from Ukraine and Sudan by letting them stay under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) past October 19, 2026.
This means they won't have to worry about being sent back right now, since their home countries are still dealing with war and conflict.
Advocates seek permanent US residency
Unlike the previous administration, which tried to end TPS for lots of migrants, the current Department of Homeland Security's move keeps protections in place.
Ukrainians have had TPS since Russia invaded in 2022; Sudanese migrants have held it since 1997.
Still, advocates say this is only a short-term fix and are pushing for a real path to residency.
As Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of Hope For Ukraine, puts it, "It's time for US to come up with some normal path to permanent residency for all these people."