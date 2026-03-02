LOADING...
Video: US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait
The crash is being reported as an apparent friendly fire incident

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 02, 2026
11:26 am
What's the story

A US F-15 fighter jet has reportedly crashed in Kuwait as the US-Iran war entered Day 3. Video footage that has surfaced on social media shows at least one pilot ejecting. The crash is being reported as an apparent friendly fire incident involving the US Air Force, although no official information has been released by US Central Command or the Pentagon.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

War

Trump predicts more deaths 

Since the conflict started on February 28 after the US and Israel jointly launched massive air strikes, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leaders, three US soldiers have been confirmed killed. On Sunday, President Donald Trump said more US service members will likely be killed. "There will likely be more before it ends, that's the way it is," Trump said.

Talks

Fresh explosions heard in Gulf cities

The latest updates come as the war's scope widened across the region. Fresh explosions were heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Iran has fired a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, with air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Sirens were also sounded over Bahrain.

Iran

Tehran has ruled out negotiations with US 

Tehran has ruled out negotiations with the United States. Iran's top national security official, Ali Larijani, said US President Trump has "plunged the region into chaos with his 'false hopes' and is now worried about further casualties of American troops." His statement came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Larijani had tried to reopen negotiations via Omani mediators.

