Video: US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait

A US F-15 fighter jet has reportedly crashed in Kuwait as the US-Iran war entered Day 3. Video footage that has surfaced on social media shows at least one pilot ejecting. The crash is being reported as an apparent friendly fire incident involving the US Air Force, although no official information has been released by US Central Command or the Pentagon.

Footage of an F-15 falling out of the sky this morning over Kuwait, in an apparent "friendly fire" incident involving the U.S. Air Force.

War Trump predicts more deaths Since the conflict started on February 28 after the US and Israel jointly launched massive air strikes, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leaders, three US soldiers have been confirmed killed. On Sunday, President Donald Trump said more US service members will likely be killed. "There will likely be more before it ends, that's the way it is," Trump said.

Talks Fresh explosions heard in Gulf cities The latest updates come as the war's scope widened across the region. Fresh explosions were heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Iran has fired a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, with air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Sirens were also sounded over Bahrain.

