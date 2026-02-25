US F-22 fighter planes land in Israel amid Iran tensions 

A dozen United States Air Force F-22 fighter jets have landed in Israel , The Times of Israel reported. The move comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, with fears of a potential conflict. The stealth fighters were seen taking off from the Lakenheath airbase in the United Kingdom on February 24 before heading to an Israeli air force base in southern Israel.

Diplomatic efforts Fighters escorted by refueling tankers The fighters, which flew with their transponders off, were reportedly escorted by refueling tankers with active transponders. Israeli officials believe that a US strike is unavoidable and that top military officials from both countries have reportedly been in contact. According to The Times of Israel, an official was quoted as saying by Channel 12 News on Tuesday that a diplomatic end to the conflict would be the "surprise of the year."

Presidential statement Trump warns of Iranian long-range missiles On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address, warned that Iran is developing long-range missiles capable of reaching US territory. He said, "They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas." "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy--but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon," he told Congress.

