US F-22 fighter planes land in Israel amid Iran tensions
What's the story
A dozen United States Air Force F-22 fighter jets have landed in Israel, The Times of Israel reported. The move comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, with fears of a potential conflict. The stealth fighters were seen taking off from the Lakenheath airbase in the United Kingdom on February 24 before heading to an Israeli air force base in southern Israel.
Diplomatic efforts
Fighters escorted by refueling tankers
The fighters, which flew with their transponders off, were reportedly escorted by refueling tankers with active transponders. Israeli officials believe that a US strike is unavoidable and that top military officials from both countries have reportedly been in contact. According to The Times of Israel, an official was quoted as saying by Channel 12 News on Tuesday that a diplomatic end to the conflict would be the "surprise of the year."
Presidential statement
Trump warns of Iranian long-range missiles
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address, warned that Iran is developing long-range missiles capable of reaching US territory. He said, "They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas." "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy--but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon," he told Congress.
Flight tracking
Buildup of American military assets in West Asia
The Military Air Tracking Alliance, a team of around 30 open-source researchers that routinely analyzes military and government flight activity, has in recent days observed dozens of jets, including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s, and F-16s, heading to the Middle East. Trump, last week, said he was considering a limited strike on Iran in order to pressure its leaders to agree to a nuclear deal. Iran and the US will meet on Thursday in Geneva for a third round of talks.