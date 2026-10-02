US F-35s at Tarang Shakti spotlight India's growing US ties

US F-35 fighter jets are making an appearance at Exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur, putting a spotlight on India's growing defense ties with the US.

The exercise, running from September 26 to October 12, also brings in air forces from France, Germany, and Australia, plus observers from 32 countries.

It's a clear sign that India is strengthening its partnership with Washington while still keeping up its longstanding military relationship with Russia.