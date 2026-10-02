US F-35s at Tarang Shakti spotlight India's growing US ties
US F-35 fighter jets are making an appearance at Exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur, putting a spotlight on India's growing defense ties with the US.
The exercise, running from September 26 to October 12, also brings in air forces from France, Germany, and Australia, plus observers from 32 countries.
It's a clear sign that India is strengthening its partnership with Washington while still keeping up its longstanding military relationship with Russia.
Anil Khosla calls practiced multi-alignment
Even as India buys S-400 missile systems from Russia (which got Turkey kicked out of the F-35 program), it's managed to keep both the US and Russia on good terms.
Retired Air Marshal Anil Khosla called this "practiced multi-alignment," showing how India can work with different military partners at once.
The exercise also lets India check out fighter jets without making any big commitments: smart moves for future deals.