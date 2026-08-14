US loses $1.3B worth of Reaper drones in Iran conflict
What's the story
The United States military has reportedly lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones in its ongoing conflict with Iran. The losses, which account for nearly a quarter of the US's fleet, could cost taxpayers over $1.3 billion, The Washington Post reported. The Reapers are primarily used for surveillance and precision strikes against enemy targets and are valued between $30 million and $50 million each depending on their equipment and weaponry.
Strategic loss
Drones extensively used over blocked Strait of Hormuz
The MQ-9 Reapers were extensively used over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that has been blocked since the conflict began. This blockade has become a major hurdle in reaching a peace agreement.
The drones are slow and fly at low altitudes, making them easy targets for Iran's military and its proxies in Yemen and Iraq.
Crash losses
Some Reapers crashed, not shot down
Interestingly, not all of the lost Reapers were shot down by Iranian forces. Some crashed after losing contact with their operators, although the Pentagon has not disclosed how many.
The loss of these drones adds to the list of US weapons and munitions depleted in the Iran conflict.
In its first month alone, US forces fired over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 1,000 Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missiles.
Military impact
Depletion of US stockpile emboldened Iran
The depletion of the US stockpile has also limited President Donald Trump's military options.
Trump was recently reported to have confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the state of American stockpiles.
According to reports, the shortages have emboldened Iran, which has stepped up its demands for control over the Strait of Hormuz and reparations for damages since hostilities began in February.
Official response
Pentagon silent on losses, White House dismisses claims
While the Pentagon has declined to comment on the reported losses, the White House dismissed claims of a depleted arsenal.
Spokesperson Anna Kelly said, "The United States military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and stockpiles to serve all of President Trump's strategic goals and beyond, and Operation Epic Fury has exposed what happens when you mess with the United States."
In May, Lieutenant General David Tabor had expressed concerns over Reaper losses to a Senate subcommittee.