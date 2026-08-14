US loses $1.3B worth of Reaper drones in Iran conflict

Interestingly, not all of the lost Reapers were shot down by Iranian forces. Some crashed after losing contact with their operators, although the Pentagon has not disclosed how many.

The loss of these drones adds to the list of US weapons and munitions depleted in the Iran conflict.

In its first month alone, US forces fired over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 1,000 Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missiles.