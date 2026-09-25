US files EU court challenge to €120 million X fine
The US is backing Elon Musk after the European Union hit his platform, X, with a €120 million fine for not doing enough to regulate content under the Digital Services Act.
On Thursday, the US Department of Justice filed an application with the EU's General Court that Europe was overreaching by trying to enforce its rules on an American company.
Brett Shumate says EU overreached
This move has sparked fresh debate about how much power global regulators should have over big tech.
Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the US Justice Department's civil division said, "The European Commission inappropriately attempted to expand its regulatory authority to reach American companies not present or operating within its jurisdiction,"
while EU officials say their rules are meant to protect digital spaces worldwide.
Meanwhile, Musk argues these regulations hurt innovation, though critics point out that since he bought X in 2022, concerns about hate speech and misinformation have only grown.