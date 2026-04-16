US, Hamas hold 1st direct talks since Gaza ceasefire

The United States and Hamas have held their first direct talks since a ceasefire was brokered in October. The talks were aimed at advancing the fragile agreement that ended two years of war in Gaza, two Hamas sources told CNN. Senior US advisor Aryeh Lightstone led the delegation, meeting chief Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya in Cairo on Tuesday night. Nickolay Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza from the US-backed Board of Peace, accompanied Lightstone.

Compliance concerns Hamas demands Israel adhere to initial ceasefire terms The sources said that during the meeting, al-Hayya pressed Lightstone on the need for Israel to fully comply with its commitments under the first phase of the ceasefire. These include halting military strikes and allowing increased humanitarian aid into Gaza. Hamas insists these steps are crucial before any further progress can be made in negotiations.

Unresolved issues Ceasefire agreement details The ceasefire agreement brokered in October ended two years of conflict but left many questions unanswered. Key among them is the future governance and security of Gaza. Since then, Hamas has reasserted control over areas not occupied by Israel, while Israeli forces continue frequent strikes in the territory. According to one source, Israel agreed to implement the requirements if Hamas committed to disarmament.

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Negotiation focus Negotiations on next phase of ceasefire underway Ongoing negotiations involve Hamas, the Board of Peace, and international mediators. They are centered on the next phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes Hamas's disarmament, an international force's deployment in Gaza, and Israeli troop withdrawal. However, progress has been stalled over demands that Hamas agree to disarm before Israel fulfills its initial commitments.

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