US House advances Russia bill allowing 100% tariffs on India
What's the story
The United States House of Representatives has advanced a bill that could give President Donald Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and other major importers of Russian oil and gas. The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural vote after a narrow 214-211 margin. Two Democratic lawmakers voted with Republicans in favor of the measure.
Tariff implications
Bill seeks to impose economic pressure on Moscow
A final vote on the bill is expected tomorrow before it goes to Trump for his signature to become law.
The proposed legislation seeks to impose economic pressure on Moscow by targeting nations that continue trading in Russian oil and gas like China and India, which has sharply increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude since the Ukraine war.
The United States argues that income from Russia's crude oil trade finances its conflict against Ukraine.
Legislative progress
Senate passed bill on August 7
The Senate had earlier passed the bill on August 7 with an overwhelming 86-11 vote.
The Senate version does not specifically mention India or China but refers to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume.
The legislation also includes sanctions on Putin and senior political leaders, Russian financial institutions and energy projects. It would expand US sanctions to target older, reflagged oil tankers that Moscow uses to circumvent existing sanctions on Russian oil and energy revenues.
Opposition and lobbying
Bill faces opposition from both parties
The Iran provision was added later, at Trump's request, to prevent longstanding sanctions from lapsing at the end of the year.
The bill has faced opposition from both parties.
Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, argued it would give Trump broad powers to impose tariffs without sufficient safeguards.
For other Democrats, the concern was about the power the legislation would give Trump to tariff countries seen as "facilitators" of Russian evasion of sanctions.