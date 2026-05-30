Indian-origin man jailed for sex trafficking minor at hotel

Kavankumar Patel, a 27-year-old Indian man, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a sex trafficking case involving minors at a hotel in Omaha, United States o. The incident took place at the AmericInn hotel where Patel worked. He admitted to paying traffickers to sexually exploit a minor girl using funds from the hotel's cash drawer.

Exploitation scheme The case came to light in January 2025 The sex trafficking operation came to light on January 6, 2025, when police responded to a theft report and discovered evidence of trafficking. Two minor girls, aged 15 and 16, were rescued from the AmericInn hotel by the Homeland Security Task Force and the Omaha Police Department. The traffickers had instructed these minors to engage in sexual acts with hotel staff in exchange for reduced room rates.

Legal proceedings Two hotel employees engaged in sexual acts with minors The US Attorney's Office in Nebraska confirmed that two hotel employees paid traffickers for sex with one minor, while a third employee had sex with another minor. "The two minor females reported that their traffickers had instructed that the minors must engage in sex with hotel staff for a reduced room rate or they would be kicked out of the hotel," it said.

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Ongoing investigation Other accused in the case The traffickers involved in this case have been identified as Eduardo Jose Perdomo, Michel Martinez-Gonzalez, and Alfredo Zambrano-Hurtado. Two other Indian-origin hotel employees, Sumit Chaudhari and Vishal Goswami, have also been charged. The minors reportedly had little food and felt compelled to engage in sexual acts as directed by their traffickers.

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