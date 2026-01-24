Indian woman, 3 relatives shot dead by husband in US

A shooting incident involving people of Indian origin in Lawrenceville, Georgia, United States , has left four people dead. The victims include an Indian national, identified as Meemu Dogra (43), Gourav Kumar (33), and two other relatives, namely, Nidhi Chander (37) and Harish Chander (38). The alleged shooter is Vijay Kumar (51), who is Meemu Dogra's husband. The incident took place early Friday morning, around 2:30am local time, when three children were present in the house.

Emergency response Children hide during shooting, call 911 According to reports, the police received a call around 2:30am local time from Brook Ivy Court. When they arrived at the scene, they found four adults dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. The three children present during the incident had hidden in a closet for safety, and one of them called 911. Their quick action helped officers reach within minutes.

Legal proceedings Suspect charged with multiple counts of murder The suspect, Vijay Kumar, has been arrested and is facing several charges. These include four counts each of aggravated assault and felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of first-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. The Indian Consulate in Atlanta expressed its condolences over the incident on the social media platform X.

