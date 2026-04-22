Iran still has thousands of missiles, drones: US intelligence

The Iranian military still possesses thousands of missiles and drones, according to a recent intelligence assessment. The Defense Intelligence Agency's director, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Adams, testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, saying Iran had managed to retain thousands of munitions "despite degradations to its capabilities from both attrition and expenditure." This comes despite weeks of heavy airstrikes by United States and Israeli forces during Operation Epic Fury before a subsequent two-week cease-fire earlier this month.

Targeted strikes US and allies targeted Iran's ballistic missile storage facilities During the operation, the US and allied forces targeted over 450 ballistic missile storage facilities and 800 one-way attack drone storage facilities in Iran. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine confirmed that "all of these systems are gone." Airstrikes also targeted Iran's industrial base, with US authorities stating Tehran no longer has the infrastructure to build missiles, launchers, or drones. However, it remains unclear how many missiles and drones Iran still has, as much of its arsenal could be underground.

Industrial impact Iran is digging out its remaining missiles and launchers According to Pentagon officials, Iran has hidden and buried numerous capabilities over the course of decades. On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Iran is digging out its remaining missiles and launchers from underground facilities after claiming that Iran's missile program was "functionally destroyed." Satellite imagery has confirmed excavation work at bases previously struck in the war. NBC News also reported multiple missile stockpiles buried underground in Iran were undamaged despite the attacks.

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