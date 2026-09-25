US intelligence suggests China aided Iran's targeting of US ships
World
US intelligence suggests Chinese satellite images and intelligence support have helped Iran, making it easier for Iran to track and target US ships, especially in the Strait of Hormuz.
This boost in satellite data means Iran's drone and missile attacks have gotten a lot more accurate.
US raises Middle East base security
China and Russia are reportedly helping upgrade Iran's missile and drone guidance technology too, which has forced the US to ramp up security at bases across the Middle East after several damaging attacks.
All this extra support from China is adding fresh tension between Washington and Beijing, with President Xi Jinping now in Washington, D.C. for some pretty high-stakes talks.