US-Iran agree on $3B fund release after Doha talks 

Funding conditions

US-Iran go back and forth over meaning of MOU

The US-Iran indirect talks were held to discuss the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and securing the ceasefire. The memorandum, brokered by Qatar and Pakistan, includes a 60-day truce, the reopening of Hormuz, and a timeline for a final settlement to end the conflict and reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program. However, the US and Iran have disagreed on the interpretation of the interim MOU, resulting in tit-for-tat military attacks over the past week.