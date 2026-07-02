US-Iran agree on $3B fund release after Doha talks
What's the story
The United States and Iran have made a major breakthrough in their indirect talks in Doha, Qatar. The two nations have agreed to release $3 billion of frozen Iranian assets and set up a "communication channel" to report breaches of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between them two weeks ago. This development is part of "technical talks" aimed at implementing the 60-day interim MOU.
Iran
Part of $6B would be used to buy goods
The $3 billion is a partial release from a larger pool of $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil revenues. These funds were initially frozen in South Korean banks under US sanctions but were transferred to Qatari central bank accounts in 2023 before being refrozen due to regional hostilities. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabad said that part of the $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be used to buy goods that Tehran requires.
Diplomatic strategy
No formal diplomatic relations between us and Iran
Negotiations are being held under a "shuttle diplomacy" format, as there are no formal diplomatic relations between them. Iran is also unwilling to hold direct talks until certain interim conditions are fulfilled. The Iranian team, led by Gharibabadi, met with Pakistani mediators while the US Technical Team spoke with Qatari mediators separately. After the meeting, Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said "the parties agreed to continue discussions" after the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.
Briefings and funding
Trump hails progress
On Wednesday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and reaffirmed Qatar's continued mediation efforts, alongside Pakistan, to end the war in the Middle East. Trump also hailed the progress, saying that there had been "very good meetings in Doha." "As far as things are going, the denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," Trump told reporters.
Funding conditions
US-Iran go back and forth over meaning of MOU
The US-Iran indirect talks were held to discuss the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and securing the ceasefire. The memorandum, brokered by Qatar and Pakistan, includes a 60-day truce, the reopening of Hormuz, and a timeline for a final settlement to end the conflict and reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program. However, the US and Iran have disagreed on the interpretation of the interim MOU, resulting in tit-for-tat military attacks over the past week.