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US-Iran have had 'good talks over last 24 hours': Trump 
US officials expect to hear back from Iran

US-Iran have had 'good talks over last 24 hours': Trump 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 07, 2026
10:36 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has expressed optimism over ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying that "good talks" have taken place in the last 24 hours, Axios reported. The White House is awaiting Tehran's response to a one-page memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ending hostilities and establishing a framework for nuclear discussions. US officials expect to hear back from Iran within 24-48 hours.

Agreement details

Proposed MOU includes nuclear enrichment moratorium, lifting of sanctions

The proposed MOU, which has 14 points, includes Iran agreeing to a nuclear enrichment moratorium and the US lifting sanctions. It also calls for both countries to ease transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations have been led by Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iranian officials directly or through intermediaries.

Ongoing discussions

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says proposal under review

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said they are still reviewing the proposal and have not yet responded to Pakistani mediators. US officials said the slow pace of negotiations is due to messages needing approval from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who remains in hiding. The response from Iran so far has been mixed, with a senior member of parliament dismissing it as a "wish list," while a foreign ministry spokesman said Tehran would share its views with Pakistani mediators.

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Presidential optimism

No deadline for agreement, but Trump remains optimistic

Trump expressed optimism on Wednesday about the possibility of a deal soon, saying at a White House event, "We're dealing with people that want to make a deal very much." "We'll see whether or not they are agreeing, and if they don't agree, they'll end up agreeing shortly thereafter." However, some US officials remain skeptical as previous rounds of talks have failed to produce an agreement.

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Coordination efforts

Netanyahu orders IDF to be ready if no deal reached

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has been in touch with Trump and his advisers over the US-Iran talks. He said there is "full coordination" between Israel and the US with common goals of removing enriched material from Iran and dismantling its enrichment capabilities. Netanyahu also ordered the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to be ready if no deal is reached.

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