US-Iran have had 'good talks over last 24 hours': Trump 

United States President Donald Trump has expressed optimism over ongoing negotiations with Iran , saying that "good talks" have taken place in the last 24 hours, Axios reported. The White House is awaiting Tehran's response to a one-page memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ending hostilities and establishing a framework for nuclear discussions. US officials expect to hear back from Iran within 24-48 hours.

Agreement details Proposed MOU includes nuclear enrichment moratorium, lifting of sanctions The proposed MOU, which has 14 points, includes Iran agreeing to a nuclear enrichment moratorium and the US lifting sanctions. It also calls for both countries to ease transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations have been led by Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iranian officials directly or through intermediaries.

Ongoing discussions Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says proposal under review An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said they are still reviewing the proposal and have not yet responded to Pakistani mediators. US officials said the slow pace of negotiations is due to messages needing approval from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who remains in hiding. The response from Iran so far has been mixed, with a senior member of parliament dismissing it as a "wish list," while a foreign ministry spokesman said Tehran would share its views with Pakistani mediators.

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Presidential optimism No deadline for agreement, but Trump remains optimistic Trump expressed optimism on Wednesday about the possibility of a deal soon, saying at a White House event, "We're dealing with people that want to make a deal very much." "We'll see whether or not they are agreeing, and if they don't agree, they'll end up agreeing shortly thereafter." However, some US officials remain skeptical as previous rounds of talks have failed to produce an agreement.

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