US-Iran strikes intensify after Tehran downs American helicopter  

Regional impact

Very good deal soon: Trump

The latest strikes came after President Donald Trump publicly told both Israel and Iran to "immediately stop 'shooting'" because they were jeopardizing negotiations between Washington and Tehran on a deal to end the regional war. He wrote on Truth Social that the two countries were looking to do "an immediate ceasefire," but peace is "subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way." He also said that "we're in the final throes of what will be...very, very good deal."