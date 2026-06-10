US-Iran strikes intensify after Tehran downs American helicopter
What's the story
The United States military has launched strikes against Iran, targeting air defense and radar systems near the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes after an Iranian drone reportedly downed a US Army Apache helicopter. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) described the attacks as "a proportional response to recent attacks on US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters." It said US fighter jets "struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz."
Retaliation promised
Iranian foreign minister vows to respond to US attacks
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US attacked several locations in southern Iran's Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, damaging a telecommunications tower and two water tanks. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has vowed that the Iranian armed forces will "leave no attack or threat unanswered." Since then, the IRGC claimed it has retaliated with a drone strike on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. It warned that if US "aggression" continues, more measures will follow.
Escalating tensions
IRGC claims missile strike hit US troops in Jordan
The IRGC has claimed its Aerospace Force fired long-range, solid-fuel missiles at a Jordanian airbase housing US troops. They said four key targets were hit, including F-35 hangars and a command and control center. Sirens were sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait, where authorities said they were intercepting "hostile aerial targets." There were no reports of any air raid sirens in Jordan.
Strike completion
CENTCOM confirms completion of self-defense strikes against Iran
The US military's Central Command has confirmed that they have "completed self-defense strikes against Iran" after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter. Per Axios, an investigation revealed an Iranian drone hit the helicopter, causing it to crash near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM described the attacks as "a proportional response to recent attacks on US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters."
Regional impact
Very good deal soon: Trump
The latest strikes came after President Donald Trump publicly told both Israel and Iran to "immediately stop 'shooting'" because they were jeopardizing negotiations between Washington and Tehran on a deal to end the regional war. He wrote on Truth Social that the two countries were looking to do "an immediate ceasefire," but peace is "subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way." He also said that "we're in the final throes of what will be...very, very good deal."