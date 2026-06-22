Inside 1st round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland

Diplomatic stance

Iran responds to Trump's threat

Iran's lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, responded by saying, "Don't they think that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't be in this desperate situation today?... No matter how much they talk, it is we who take action." Last week's MoU between Iran and the US includes a commitment to reach a final deal within 60 days, as well as an end to fighting on "all fronts," including in Lebanon.