US 'low-keying' talks with Iran, says Trump amid stalemate
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that Washington is currently "low-keying" its talks with Iran. The announcement comes as the two nations remain at an impasse over reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump described the current engagement with Tehran as "semi-negotiating," adding that his administration is closely monitoring Iran's economic situation, which he said was in "very bad shape."
Policy shift
US adopts wait-and-watch approach
Trump's comments indicate a shift in Washington's strategy, as it now seems to be adopting a wait-and-watch approach instead of escalating military actions.
He said, "We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money."
The president also acknowledged that America's naval blockade has aggravated Iran's economic woes.
Negotiation terms
Iran's demands for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Iran has demanded that the US lift its blockade of Iranian ports and end oil sanctions as a precondition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran has also sought compensation for damage caused by US attacks and an end to military threats against it and its allies.
The strait, a key global oil and gas transit route, has been closed since February 28 due to conflict between the US and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other.
Diplomatic stance
No direct talks between US and Iran
Despite Trump's remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied that there are any direct talks between Tehran and Washington.
Araghchi said messages are being exchanged through intermediaries and that Iran is close to a deal with Oman on new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, he reiterated that commercial shipping won't resume until the US meets its demands.
Blockade terms
What next for US-Iran?
A US official has said that Washington would lift its blockade of Iranian ports once a deal is reached to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
This would be contingent on Iran fulfilling its commitments under the interim agreement reached in June.
The situation remains delicate, with both sides needing to meet their respective conditions for the strait's reopening.