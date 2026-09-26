Trump rejects Iran's ceasefire proposal, to resume bombing after elections
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. The proposal was aimed at reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz and ending hostilities that began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the plan while telling reporters at the UN on Friday, saying, "If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days."
Proposal rejection
Trump expects to resume bombing after midterm elections
However, Trump has rejected the proposal, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The publication cited US officials who said that Trump expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterm elections.
This comes after Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly, where he threatened to "annihilate" Iran if a deal wasn't reached.
"I have a big decision to make...do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly...?" he said.
Ceasefire terms
Proposal similar to June agreement that collapsed
Iran's seven-day plan included lifting the US naval blockade, waiving oil sanctions, and observing a ceasefire that includes Lebanon.
The proposal was similar to a June agreement that collapsed when Trump said it was "over."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blamed the US for not implementing this settlement, accusing America of bombing first instead of conducting dialogue.
Diplomatic efforts
Iran remains committed to diplomacy over peaceful nuclear program
Despite the rejection of their proposal, Iran remains committed to diplomacy over its peaceful nuclear program.
Araghchi emphasized that restoring regional security requires an end to US interventionist actions against Iran.
The White House has said US officials are having positive conversations with mediators, but no agreement has been reached yet.
June negotiations
Iranian President blames Trump
In an interview with Fox News, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blamed Trump and the US for the failure to implement the settlement negotiated between the two sides in June this year.
"The problem is that America, instead of conducting dialogue, they descend into the arena by bombing us first, by blocking every pathway. We are ready," he said.