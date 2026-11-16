3rd US aircraft carrier reaches West Asia amid Iran tensions
What's the story
The United States has sent a third aircraft carrier strike group to West Asia, amid ongoing tensions with Iran. The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the US Central Command's area of operations on Sunday, joining two other carriers, USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington, in the Arabian Sea. Together, they are part of a larger fleet of more than 20 US Navy ships enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.
Iranian response
Iran outlines potential scenarios in US dealings
Iran is bracing for three potential scenarios in its dealings with the US: diplomacy, an economic blockade, and military aggression.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday that Tehran remains in a "state of war." He emphasized that, legally, they are not in a "neither-war-nor-peace situation."
Gharibabadi also outlined Tehran's demands for an agreement with Washington, including a permanent end to hostilities and lifting certain sanctions.
Escalating tensions
IRGC claims to have launched drones at Bahrain's base
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that if the US resumes strikes, Iran's armed forces would "determine the geography of battle."
He said an end to hostilities is possible if Washington accepts Iran's "logical conditions."
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have launched six drones at Bahrain's Riffa helicopter base in retaliation against US military actions.
Interception confirmed
Bahrain intercepts Iranian drones
Bahrain's government confirmed it had intercepted and destroyed several incoming Iranian drones.
The IRGC claimed a "successful impact" on their end.
This is the first incident since early September, when Iranian drones had targeted a US base in the UAE.
In light of these developments, the US embassy in Manama has issued a security advisory to Americans in the city amid escalating threats from Iran-backed Houthi forces.