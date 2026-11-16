3rd US aircraft carrier reaches West Asia amid Iran tensions

Iran is bracing for three potential scenarios in its dealings with the US: diplomacy, an economic blockade, and military aggression.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday that Tehran remains in a "state of war." He emphasized that, legally, they are not in a "neither-war-nor-peace situation."

Gharibabadi also outlined Tehran's demands for an agreement with Washington, including a permanent end to hostilities and lifting certain sanctions.