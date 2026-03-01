US-Iran 'war': 3 American soldiers killed 

Three American soldiers have been killed and five critically injured in the ongoing conflict with Iran , according to the US Central Command. They mark the first American casualties. "Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty," CENTCOM said, adding that "major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing."

Iran US aircraft carrier hit: Iran Iran has been targeting American military facilities in the Middle East with ballistic missiles and drones in the past day after US and Israeli strikes killed the country's supreme leader. Iran's Revolutionary Guards also claimed to have attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, warning that "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors."

US US sinks an Iranian warship A few minutes later, the US said it had sunk an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman and called on Iranian forces to lay down their arms and leave their posts. "As the President said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police 'must lay down your weapons.' Abandon ship," Central Command said in a post on X.

