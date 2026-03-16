US jets strike military facilities near Iran's Chabahar trade zone

United States fighter jets have reportedly targeted military facilities close to Iran 's Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone. The Voice of America (VOA) Persian-language service reported loud explosions on a mountain behind the trade zone. However, more details about the incident are still awaited. The strikes were the latest since they began on February 28, when the combined Israel-US forces struck several high-profile targets across Iran.

Trade significance What is Chabahar Free Trade Zone? The Chabahar Free Trade Zone was established in 1992 in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province. It is a strategic hub that connects Central Asia to the Indian Ocean through the Gulf of Oman. The zone is tax-exempt and gives Tehran direct access to the Indian Ocean without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian investment Strategic importance of Chabahar for India Chabahar is also strategically important for India, giving it easy access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Europe. In 2021, India committed billions of dollars to set up industries in the zone after signing a pact to operate a strategic port on Iran's southern coast. In 2024, India signed a 10-year contract with Iran for $370 million investments in Chabahar through state-run India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL).

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Geopolitical role Impact of US attack on Iran For India, the Chabahar port is more than just a commercial venture. It is central to New Delhi's connectivity strategy, giving access to the Indian Ocean and a route to Afghanistan and Central Asia without going through Pakistan. The port has also been instrumental in India's humanitarian assistance efforts in Afghanistan.

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