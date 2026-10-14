US judge temporarily blocks sanctions against Dawn and Taag
A US judge has temporarily stopped sanctions against two human rights groups, Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn) and Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (Taag).
These groups were targeted by a Trump-era executive order from 2025 because they supported International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations that the US government saw as security threats.
Dawn and Taag took the issue to court, and for now, they have won a pause.
Judge Furman cites free speech concerns
Judge Jesse Furman's ruling gives Dawn and Taag some breathing room to keep working with the ICC, thanks to concerns about free speech rights.
However, this is only a temporary win. The executive order itself still stands.
The case ties back to recent ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, which the US government has opposed.
So far, the White House did not immediately respond, and the State Department said the Trump administration has been clear: "The Trump administration has been clear: the ICC poses an intolerable threat to US sovereignty."