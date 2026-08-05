'Attack against Christians': US Congressman slams India's FCRA Bill
What's the story
United States Congressman Riley Moore has slammed the proposed amendments to India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). He called it "a clear attack against Christians" and said it could strain India-US relations. The Republican lawmaker representing West Virginia alleged that the proposed changes would give the government powers to take over churches and Christian institutions that receive foreign funding.
Lawmaker
What lawmaker said
In a post on X, Moore said, "Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle traveled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. But despite this long Christian history, India's Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches...religious charities."
"This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds...it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."
Bill details
What is FCRA?
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the FCRA, 2010. The law governs how Indian individuals, associations, NGOs, trusts and companies may receive and use money, securities or articles sent to them from a source outside India.
Currently, these organizations need Home Ministry registration for accepting such contributions, with a five-year renewal requirement.
As of July 15, 2026, there were 14,449 active FCRA registrations in India.
Proposed changes
Key provisions of the bill
The bill proposes setting up a Designated Authority by the government. This authority can take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using those funds if an organization's FCRA registration were canceled or not renewed.
It also sets a minimum utilization threshold for renewal, impacting organizations that have received or used less than ₹10 lakh in foreign contributions over two years.
Other provisions include restrictions on transferring funds, stricter timelines for receiving money, and expanded disclosure requirements.
Controversy
Concerns over designated authority's powers
The proposed powers of the Designated Authority have sparked controversy. Opposition parties, NGOs, and civil society groups argue it gives the Centre too much control over foreign-funded organizations.
They are worried about government control over institutions built with foreign donations if their registrations lapse or are canceled.
These concerns are particularly high in Kerala, where Christian organizations run major educational and healthcare institutions funded by overseas contributions.
The government, however, has defended the amendments as a way to improve transparency.