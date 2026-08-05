'Attack against Christians': US Congressman slams India's FCRA Bill 

In a post on X, Moore said, "Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle traveled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. But despite this long Christian history, India's Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches...religious charities."

"This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds...it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."