US Marines injured in Iranian missile strike: Report
What's the story
Eight United States Marines were reportedly injured after an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile hit a vessel they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz on September 14. The incident was confirmed by three US officials to NBC News. The Marines, who were part of a battalion landing team, suffered smoke inhalation and potential traumatic brain injuries with concussion-like symptoms such as headaches.
Recovery
All Marines returned to duty soon after attack
Despite the injuries, none of the Marines were seriously hurt, and all returned to duty soon after the attack.
The injured included seven enlisted Marines and one officer who were operating from a vessel in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz at the time of the anti-ship cruise missile strike.
Different ship
Marines were not aboard US Navy ship
The authorities did not specify the kind of vessel that was involved. They also mentioned that the Marines were not on a US Navy ship.
The Pentagon did not make the September 14 attack public at the time it occurred, nor was information regarding the strike and the injuries reported earlier.
Meanwhile, the US Central Command declined to comment to NBC News.
Injuries
Over 860 US service members injured in Iran conflict
Data from the Pentagon indicated that 861 US service members had sustained injuries in the conflict as of Wednesday. The eight Marines were included in this count almost 10 days following the attack on September 14.
The incident adds to the known record of attacks involving US forces in the region.