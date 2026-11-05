US midterms spotlight Vivek Ramaswamy and Zohran Mamdani's contrasting paths
The 2026 US midterm elections put Indian American leaders front and center, with Vivek Ramaswamy and Zohran Mamdani showing just how different political journeys can be.
Ramaswamy's run for Ohio governor faced several challenges, including hostility toward Indians.
Meanwhile, Mamdani's win as New York mayor stood out for its focus on inclusivity and tackling local issues.
Vivek Ramaswamy business-first Zohran Mamdani outreach
Ramaswamy, an Ohio-born entrepreneur, leaned into business-first policies but struggled with his divisive campaign style.
Mamdani took a different route, coming from India's liberal, cosmopolitan and intellectual elite, and connecting with voters through affordability, social media, and outreach to immigrant communities.
Their contrasting stories highlight the rising impact of Indian Americans in US politics, and reflect their current prominence in the conversation.