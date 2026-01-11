US might lift more sanctions on Venezuela soon, says Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted at the possibility of lifting more sanctions on Venezuela as early as next week. The move is aimed at easing oil sales and facilitating economic rebuilding in the country. Speaking to Reuters, Bessent revealed that nearly $5 billion worth of Venezuela's frozen International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights could be used for this purpose.

Economic support Sanctions review underway to facilitate oil repatriation Bessent said, "We're de-sanctioning the oil that's going to be sold." He added that the Treasury was looking into changes that would allow the sale proceeds of oil, mostly stored on ships, to be sent back to Venezuela. The aim is to help run the government and provide for security services.

Financial institutions IMF, World Bank's re-engagement with Venezuela Bessent will meet with the heads of the IMF and World Bank next week to discuss their re-engagement with Venezuela. The US Treasury is open to converting Venezuela's IMF Special Drawing Rights into dollars for rebuilding efforts. However, while the IMF has not engaged with Venezuela in over two decades, the World Bank's last loan was paid off in 2007.