US military plane with 5 onboard crashes during Iran operation

A United States Air Force KC-135 aerial tanker crashed in Iraq on Thursday. The aircraft was reportedly carrying five crew members. While an Iran-backed Islamic group has claimed responsibility for the downing of the aircraft, the US military has ruled out hostile action as a cause of the crash. The US Central Command said it was aware of the loss of the KC-135 refueling aircraft, adding that the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury.

Ongoing rescue Rescue operation underway It also said that two aircraft were involved in the incident. "One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely," it wrote on X. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the other aircraft was also a KC-135 tanker. "More information will be made available as the situation develops," Central Command said in a statement.

Claim Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims attack The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of armed forces backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for shooting down the US KC-135 refueling plane, claiming it was "in defense of our country's sovereignty and airspace." "Over the past 24 hours, our supporters carried out 31 military operations, attacking the enemy's bases in Iraq and in the region with drones and missiles," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq also said.

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Escalating conflict Fourth known incident involving US military operations against Iran The crash is the fourth known incident involving the US military's operations against Iran. Recently, three American fighter jets were accidentally shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait. Since the war with Iran started, seven American troops have been killed in combat, and around 140 have been injured. The conflict has also caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, pushing oil prices up to $100 a barrel.

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