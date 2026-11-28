US military repelled drone swarm attack at UK base: Report
What's the story
The United States military successfully repelled a drone swarm at Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath base earlier this month, the Financial Times reported. The incident, which took place on November 13, involved around six drones. Although the US Air Force (USAF) did not recover any of these unmanned aircraft, the publication reported that there was a possible link to Iran.
Countermeasures used
What we know about the incident
The USAF personnel at the base responded to "suspected unauthorized drone activity" using counter-drone technology.
A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed that no personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure were affected in the incident.
The UK's Ministry of Defence also confirmed a coordinated response with USAF Security Forces to quickly resolve the situation and return RAF Lakenheath to normal security measures.
Previous accusations
Iran's alleged involvement in past incidents
This is not the first time Iran has been linked to incidents at British military bases.
In September, a threat linked to Iran led to American B-1 bombers being removed from RAF Fairford.
However, Tehran has denied any involvement in this or other malign activities in Britain.
Despite these denials, UK authorities have accused Iran of being involved in plots and attempted assassinations against dissidents and Israeli and Jewish targets over the years.
Base details
About RAF Lakenheath base
RAF Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which is the largest US fighter jet operation in Europe.
The base has a personnel strength of nearly 7,000.
In light of the recent incident, a spokesperson for United States Air Forces in Europe urged vigilance and immediate reporting of any suspicious activity to local authorities.