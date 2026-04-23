US Navy chief fired amid Iran war 

United States Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was unexpectedly fired on Wednesday. The decision was announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who said Phelan would be leaving his post "effective immediately." Parnell did not provide a reason for Phelan's exit but said Undersecretary Hung Cao will replace him as the new acting Navy secretary. This sudden development comes as the US Navy is currently enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports during a ceasefire in the ongoing Iran war.

Leadership change Decision after conversation between Trump, Hegseth The decision to fire Phelan was reportedly made after a conversation between President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Sources told CNN that Hegseth told Phelan he had to resign or be fired. "President Trump and Secretary Hegseth agreed new leadership at the Navy is needed," a senior administration official told CNN.

Reform issues Tensions over shipbuilding reforms Phelan's exit comes amid months of tension with Hegseth over delays in shipbuilding reforms. Sources told CNN that Hegseth believed Phelan was moving too slowly on implementing shipbuilding reforms and was frustrated with Phelan's direct communication with Trump, bypassing him. Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg also sought to assume major responsibilities for shipbuilding and navy acquisitions, traditionally under Phelan's purview. The situation escalated during a meeting between Trump and Hegseth on shipbuilding at the White House on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Replacement decision 'Take care of it' During this meeting, Trump grew frustrated with slow shipbuilding progress and decided Phelan needed to be replaced. He instructed Hegseth to "take care of it," as Phelan reported to the defense secretary. After receiving this message, Phelan reportedly reached out to other White House officials seeking confirmation if President Trump was aware of his termination.

Advertisement