ISIS's 2nd-in-command killed in US-Nigeria operation: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the Islamic State's second-in-command. The operation was a joint effort between US and Nigerian forces in Africa. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the mission as "meticulously planned" and "very complex," adding that it had significantly weakened ISIS's international network. He also thanked Nigeria for its support in the operation.
Intelligence operation
Al-Minuki was a senior ISIS leader
Al-Minuki, also known as Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al-Mainuki, was a senior ISIS leader with ties to the group's activities in Africa's Sahel region. The US State Department had officially recognized him as a senior ISIS leader in 2023. Trump claimed that American forces had intelligence sources on the ground who kept them updated about al-Minuki's activities, allowing for his successful elimination.
Strategic impact
Major setback for ISIS
The death of al-Minuki is a major setback for the Islamic State, which has been trying to maintain its global operations. Trump said with his removal, "ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished." He added that al-Minuki would no longer be able to "terrorize people of Africa" or plan attacks against Americans.