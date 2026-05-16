Trump thanked Nigeria for its support

ISIS's 2nd-in-command killed in US-Nigeria operation: Trump

By Snehil Singh 10:07 am May 16, 202610:07 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the Islamic State's second-in-command. The operation was a joint effort between US and Nigerian forces in Africa. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the mission as "meticulously planned" and "very complex," adding that it had significantly weakened ISIS's international network. He also thanked Nigeria for its support in the operation.