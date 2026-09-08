US officials quietly discussing cutting troops in Middle East: Report

Post-9/11, the US had ramped up its military presence in the Middle East, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Yemen and Libya. The number of active-duty troops in the region increased from around 27,000 in 1998 to an estimated 250,000 during Iraq's invasion.

Even after major withdrawals under President Barack Obama in the years following 2011, when troop levels hovered between 30,000 and 60,000, the US maintained a significant presence due to ongoing threats from Iran.