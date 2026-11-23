US panel urges closer ties with India on Dalai Lama
What's the story
A bipartisan United States congressional advisory panel has recommended Washington work closely with New Delhi on the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama. According to PTI, the panel has proposed a dedicated, senior-level channel to prepare for this transition and has rejected any successor appointed by Beijing. It also suggested that the US Congress formally recognize the Gaden Phodrang Trust, established in India in 2011 by the 14th Dalai Lama, as the only legitimate body to identify his future reincarnation.
Diplomatic strategy
Proposed high-level diplomatic and security coordination
The panel has called for high-level diplomatic and security coordination between the US and India. This would include contingency planning and intelligence sharing on potential Chinese influence operations related to the succession.
It also suggested that the US Secretary of State hold policy discussions with Indian counterparts, involving agencies like the National Security Agency, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and Department of Defense to evaluate possible consequences of different succession scenarios.
Cybersecurity concerns
Cybersecurity concerns and Chinese influence
The report also highlights the need to enhance the cybersecurity posture of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
It warns that Chinese cyber operations and AI-driven disinformation campaigns could disrupt the succession process.
The Dalai Lama has rejected Beijing's claim to authority over his reincarnation, stating that his successor will be born in a free country under the Gaden Phodrang Trust's supervision.
Succession implications
Preparing for potential political and security challenges
The panel's recommendations are aimed at preparing both the US and India for political and security challenges related to the succession.
The possibility of China backing its own candidate raises concerns of competing claimants being recognized by different governments and religious communities.
India plays a key role in this process as Dharamshala is home to both the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).
Geopolitical stability
Recommendations to prevent Beijing's influence
The US panel has warned that misunderstandings between Washington, New Delhi, and Dharamshala could give Beijing an opportunity to influence the succession process.
It argues that closer coordination is key to protecting Tibetan religious freedom and preventing wider instability in the Indo-Pacific region.
However, these proposals are only recommendations and would require further action by Washington for implementation.