US plans to double H-1B visas under HIRE Act

The United States is considering a major immigration policy change with the reintroduction of the HIRE Act. The act, proposed by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, seeks to double the annual cap on H-1B visas from 65,000 to 130,000. This proposal comes as global competition for skilled talent intensifies and is a stark contrast to President Donald Trump 's proposed measure of a $100,000 one-time application fee.

Talent influx HIRE Act's potential impact on Indian professionals The HIRE Act could be a game-changer for Indian professionals, who make up a majority of H-1B visa holders. Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, said if the cap is doubled, it could allow an additional 45,000 to 50,000 Indian professionals to get visas each year. However, he cautioned that this benefit isn't guaranteed due to possible lottery systems and rising filing costs which may deter smaller employers from participating.

Education hub US remains top destination for Indian students Despite the uncertainties, the US continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students, particularly in STEM fields. However, applicants are now more strategic in their approach. Arora noted that students are applying earlier and prioritizing skill-relevant programs while keeping backup destinations like New Zealand and Germany ready. He stressed that "a higher H-1B cap will improve interest," but long-term trust depends on predictable transitions from study to work.