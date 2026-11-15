US prosecutors seek 24-year jail for assassination plotter Nikhil Gupta
What's the story
United States prosecutors have requested a federal judge in New York to sentence Indian national Nikhil Gupta to 293 months, or just over 24 years, in prison. This is for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to kill pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The request was made ahead of Gupta's sentencing, which is set for November 20.
Sentence plea
Gupta's lawyers push for lighter sentence
Gupta's lawyers have argued for a much shorter sentence, backing the court's Probation Department recommendation that Gupta serve 144 months, or roughly 12 years.
They stressed that Gupta had taken full responsibility for his actions and had no previous criminal record.
The defense also sought to differentiate him from Vikash Yadav, an Indian intelligence official who allegedly pressured Gupta into the plot.
Sentence opposition
'Absurd claim': Prosecutors dismiss arguments for lighter sentence
Prosecutors have strongly opposed the arguments for a lighter sentence, calling Gupta's actions "brutal" and "brazen."
They argued he was a key player in an international plot to kill a US citizen on American soil.
The prosecutors also dismissed Gupta's claim that alcohol influenced his decisions as an "absurd claim," stressing that day after day, week after week, the defendant worked across the ocean and several time zones to carry out a murder.
Victim's plea
Pannun calls for maximum sentence against Gupta
Pannun, who has been declared an "individual terrorist" by the Indian government, has called for the maximum sentence against Gupta.
In a victim impact statement, he said the assassination plot affected his life significantly and forced him to have a security detail for 1,200 days.
He argued that a harsh sentence would send a strong message about protecting American citizens and sovereignty.
Investigation update
Indian government forms high-level inquiry committee
The Indian government has taken the matter seriously and formed a high-level inquiry committee after receiving "inputs" from the US.
The committee submitted its report in January 2025, recommending legal action against an individual with criminal links who was involved in the case.
However, India has denied any state involvement in this plot, saying such actions are against government policy.